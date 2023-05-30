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Medical image sharing with Philips Enterprise Viewer helps remove the barriers of technology, location and even mobility to improve healthcare delivery and provide a better care experience via imaging sharing, interactive collaboration, intuitive analysis and comparison tools, and enterprise access. Enable secure and instant access to medical images, documents, requests and reports with our vendor-agnostic, zero-footprint enterprise viewer that connects with existing patient records to provide accessibility and clinical data solutions for sharing medical imaging files in the healthcare industry.
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Intuitive, powerful tooling and multimedia reporting
Intuitive, powerful tooling and multimedia reporting
Intuitive, powerful tooling and multimedia reporting
Intuitive, powerful tooling and multimedia reporting
Enterprise access with mobile support for medical image sharing
Enterprise access with mobile support for medical image sharing
Enterprise access with mobile support for medical image sharing
Enterprise access with mobile support for medical image sharing
Enable borderless care team collaboration anywhere
Enable borderless care team collaboration anywhere
Enable borderless care team collaboration anywhere
Enable borderless care team collaboration anywhere
Secure data access from any archive
Secure data access from any archive
Secure data access from any archive
Secure data access from any archive
Intuitive, powerful tooling and multimedia reporting
Intuitive, powerful tooling and multimedia reporting
Intuitive, powerful tooling and multimedia reporting
Intuitive, powerful tooling and multimedia reporting
Enterprise access with mobile support for medical image sharing
Enterprise access with mobile support for medical image sharing
Enterprise access with mobile support for medical image sharing
Enterprise access with mobile support for medical image sharing
Enable borderless care team collaboration anywhere
Enable borderless care team collaboration anywhere
Enable borderless care team collaboration anywhere
Enable borderless care team collaboration anywhere
Secure data access from any archive
Secure data access from any archive
Secure data access from any archive
Secure data access from any archive
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Philips AI Manager is an end-to-end AI enablement solution that integrates with your existing IT infrastructure and PACS solution. AI Manager enables radiologists to leverage a large set of AI applications offered through Philips for comprehensive assessment and deep clinical insights. AI Manager serves as a single integration for third-party AI applications, helping streamline AI deployment and workflow integration*.
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Intelligent, automated, and connected. Advanced Visualization Workspace 15 is designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. Philips advanced visualization solution is a comprehensive, scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise, helping physicians perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.
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Philips Workflow Information Management is a modular, web-based, end-to-end workflow solution that helps you manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration, patient admission and preparation, access to study protocols and documentation, and results distribution. The web technology behind this radiology information system offers smart resource management of medical images and patient data, with a scalable, out-of-the-box, zero-footprint solution, with secure access anytime, anywhere to help healthcare systems enhance patient care.
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The Philips Patient Portal patient engagement platform empowers patients to access, share and help manage their own images and exam data on the patient journey – using a range of familiar, user-friendly browser-enabled devices. This patient engagement system for clinical image sharing also allows real-time collaboration between patients and healthcare providers to enhance patient care, patient satisfaction and support positive patient experience. It minimizes the need to produce CDs, DVDs or films. The Patient Portal patient engagement solution is an extension of the Enterprise Viewer Module.
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Use the Philips Clinical Repository to centralize your enterprise image repository to a single, consolidated and secure vendor neutral archive (VNA) for your healthcare organization. Manage the information lifecycle to contain costs while providing unified access to the images and longitudinal data needed to support clinical workflows and deliver optimal care. Clinical Repository provides access to both structured and unstructured data, with metadata tagging of unstructured data for searchability and meaningful clinical context, as well as the scalability to serve multi-site installations of healthcare organizations.
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With the integrated Philips radiology image management PACS Diagnostic Workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including reporting, advanced visualization analysis for patient images and Al-enabled* insights for healthcare organizations. Our radiology PACS/integrated PACS solution is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling for picture archiving and communication for digital medical images and associated data.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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