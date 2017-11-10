Search terms

EN
AR

MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

MR-Linac Simulation Package

Find similar products

The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it lets you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.

Contact & support
Features
Consistency across workflows
Consistency across workflows video

Consistency across workflows

There is a high level of consistency in workflows between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity. Similar coil handling and identical patient positioning devices that are included in the MR simulation package for Elekta MR-linac support reproducibility in patient set-up and efficient workflows.

Consistency across workflows

Consistency across workflows video

There is a high level of consistency in workflows between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity. Similar coil handling and identical patient positioning devices that are included in the MR simulation package for Elekta MR-linac support reproducibility in patient set-up and efficient workflows.

Consistency across workflows

There is a high level of consistency in workflows between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity. Similar coil handling and identical patient positioning devices that are included in the MR simulation package for Elekta MR-linac support reproducibility in patient set-up and efficient workflows.
Click here for more information
Consistency across workflows
Consistency across workflows video

Consistency across workflows

There is a high level of consistency in workflows between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity. Similar coil handling and identical patient positioning devices that are included in the MR simulation package for Elekta MR-linac support reproducibility in patient set-up and efficient workflows.
Comparable image quality
Comparable image quality

Comparable image quality

The core image-generation technology shared by Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity offers comparable and consistent high-field image quality. So you benefit from images with similar contrast across the care path. A set of dedicated MR-linac ExamCards for Ingenia MR-RT closely resemble Elekta’s Unity preset MRI ExamCards, supporting standardization across the two platforms.

Comparable image quality

Comparable image quality
The core image-generation technology shared by Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity offers comparable and consistent high-field image quality. So you benefit from images with similar contrast across the care path. A set of dedicated MR-linac ExamCards for Ingenia MR-RT closely resemble Elekta’s Unity preset MRI ExamCards, supporting standardization across the two platforms.

Comparable image quality

The core image-generation technology shared by Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity offers comparable and consistent high-field image quality. So you benefit from images with similar contrast across the care path. A set of dedicated MR-linac ExamCards for Ingenia MR-RT closely resemble Elekta’s Unity preset MRI ExamCards, supporting standardization across the two platforms.
Click here for more information
Comparable image quality
Comparable image quality

Comparable image quality

The core image-generation technology shared by Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity offers comparable and consistent high-field image quality. So you benefit from images with similar contrast across the care path. A set of dedicated MR-linac ExamCards for Ingenia MR-RT closely resemble Elekta’s Unity preset MRI ExamCards, supporting standardization across the two platforms.
Smooth, swift learning curves
Smooth, swift learning curves

Smooth, swift learning curves

Gaining experience with Ingenia MR-RT MR simulation can serve as a stepping stone to MR-linac adoption. You begin to build expertise even before your Elekta Unity is up and running. A similar user interface and similar terminology and workflows mean knowledge can be easily transferred between scanners. This makes for fast, efficient learning curves and significantly reduces MRI training effort.

Smooth, swift learning curves

Smooth, swift learning curves
Gaining experience with Ingenia MR-RT MR simulation can serve as a stepping stone to MR-linac adoption. You begin to build expertise even before your Elekta Unity is up and running. A similar user interface and similar terminology and workflows mean knowledge can be easily transferred between scanners. This makes for fast, efficient learning curves and significantly reduces MRI training effort.

Smooth, swift learning curves

Gaining experience with Ingenia MR-RT MR simulation can serve as a stepping stone to MR-linac adoption. You begin to build expertise even before your Elekta Unity is up and running. A similar user interface and similar terminology and workflows mean knowledge can be easily transferred between scanners. This makes for fast, efficient learning curves and significantly reduces MRI training effort.
Click here for more information
Smooth, swift learning curves
Smooth, swift learning curves

Smooth, swift learning curves

Gaining experience with Ingenia MR-RT MR simulation can serve as a stepping stone to MR-linac adoption. You begin to build expertise even before your Elekta Unity is up and running. A similar user interface and similar terminology and workflows mean knowledge can be easily transferred between scanners. This makes for fast, efficient learning curves and significantly reduces MRI training effort.
Compatibility through collaboration
Compatibility through collaboration

Compatibility through collaboration

A strong partnership between Philips and Elekta means the scope for synergy across the Ingenia and Unity platforms will grow. This means you benefit from additional shared and transferrable features as you continue your exciting MR-linac journey.

Compatibility through collaboration

Compatibility through collaboration
A strong partnership between Philips and Elekta means the scope for synergy across the Ingenia and Unity platforms will grow. This means you benefit from additional shared and transferrable features as you continue your exciting MR-linac journey.

Compatibility through collaboration

A strong partnership between Philips and Elekta means the scope for synergy across the Ingenia and Unity platforms will grow. This means you benefit from additional shared and transferrable features as you continue your exciting MR-linac journey.
Click here for more information
Compatibility through collaboration
Compatibility through collaboration

Compatibility through collaboration

A strong partnership between Philips and Elekta means the scope for synergy across the Ingenia and Unity platforms will grow. This means you benefit from additional shared and transferrable features as you continue your exciting MR-linac journey.
  • Consistency across workflows
  • Comparable image quality
  • Smooth, swift learning curves
  • Compatibility through collaboration
See all features
Consistency across workflows
Consistency across workflows video

Consistency across workflows

There is a high level of consistency in workflows between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity. Similar coil handling and identical patient positioning devices that are included in the MR simulation package for Elekta MR-linac support reproducibility in patient set-up and efficient workflows.

Consistency across workflows

Consistency across workflows video

There is a high level of consistency in workflows between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity. Similar coil handling and identical patient positioning devices that are included in the MR simulation package for Elekta MR-linac support reproducibility in patient set-up and efficient workflows.

Consistency across workflows

There is a high level of consistency in workflows between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity. Similar coil handling and identical patient positioning devices that are included in the MR simulation package for Elekta MR-linac support reproducibility in patient set-up and efficient workflows.
Click here for more information
Consistency across workflows
Consistency across workflows video

Consistency across workflows

There is a high level of consistency in workflows between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity. Similar coil handling and identical patient positioning devices that are included in the MR simulation package for Elekta MR-linac support reproducibility in patient set-up and efficient workflows.
Comparable image quality
Comparable image quality

Comparable image quality

The core image-generation technology shared by Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity offers comparable and consistent high-field image quality. So you benefit from images with similar contrast across the care path. A set of dedicated MR-linac ExamCards for Ingenia MR-RT closely resemble Elekta’s Unity preset MRI ExamCards, supporting standardization across the two platforms.

Comparable image quality

Comparable image quality
The core image-generation technology shared by Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity offers comparable and consistent high-field image quality. So you benefit from images with similar contrast across the care path. A set of dedicated MR-linac ExamCards for Ingenia MR-RT closely resemble Elekta’s Unity preset MRI ExamCards, supporting standardization across the two platforms.

Comparable image quality

The core image-generation technology shared by Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity offers comparable and consistent high-field image quality. So you benefit from images with similar contrast across the care path. A set of dedicated MR-linac ExamCards for Ingenia MR-RT closely resemble Elekta’s Unity preset MRI ExamCards, supporting standardization across the two platforms.
Click here for more information
Comparable image quality
Comparable image quality

Comparable image quality

The core image-generation technology shared by Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity offers comparable and consistent high-field image quality. So you benefit from images with similar contrast across the care path. A set of dedicated MR-linac ExamCards for Ingenia MR-RT closely resemble Elekta’s Unity preset MRI ExamCards, supporting standardization across the two platforms.
Smooth, swift learning curves
Smooth, swift learning curves

Smooth, swift learning curves

Gaining experience with Ingenia MR-RT MR simulation can serve as a stepping stone to MR-linac adoption. You begin to build expertise even before your Elekta Unity is up and running. A similar user interface and similar terminology and workflows mean knowledge can be easily transferred between scanners. This makes for fast, efficient learning curves and significantly reduces MRI training effort.

Smooth, swift learning curves

Smooth, swift learning curves
Gaining experience with Ingenia MR-RT MR simulation can serve as a stepping stone to MR-linac adoption. You begin to build expertise even before your Elekta Unity is up and running. A similar user interface and similar terminology and workflows mean knowledge can be easily transferred between scanners. This makes for fast, efficient learning curves and significantly reduces MRI training effort.

Smooth, swift learning curves

Gaining experience with Ingenia MR-RT MR simulation can serve as a stepping stone to MR-linac adoption. You begin to build expertise even before your Elekta Unity is up and running. A similar user interface and similar terminology and workflows mean knowledge can be easily transferred between scanners. This makes for fast, efficient learning curves and significantly reduces MRI training effort.
Click here for more information
Smooth, swift learning curves
Smooth, swift learning curves

Smooth, swift learning curves

Gaining experience with Ingenia MR-RT MR simulation can serve as a stepping stone to MR-linac adoption. You begin to build expertise even before your Elekta Unity is up and running. A similar user interface and similar terminology and workflows mean knowledge can be easily transferred between scanners. This makes for fast, efficient learning curves and significantly reduces MRI training effort.
Compatibility through collaboration
Compatibility through collaboration

Compatibility through collaboration

A strong partnership between Philips and Elekta means the scope for synergy across the Ingenia and Unity platforms will grow. This means you benefit from additional shared and transferrable features as you continue your exciting MR-linac journey.

Compatibility through collaboration

Compatibility through collaboration
A strong partnership between Philips and Elekta means the scope for synergy across the Ingenia and Unity platforms will grow. This means you benefit from additional shared and transferrable features as you continue your exciting MR-linac journey.

Compatibility through collaboration

A strong partnership between Philips and Elekta means the scope for synergy across the Ingenia and Unity platforms will grow. This means you benefit from additional shared and transferrable features as you continue your exciting MR-linac journey.
Click here for more information
Compatibility through collaboration
Compatibility through collaboration

Compatibility through collaboration

A strong partnership between Philips and Elekta means the scope for synergy across the Ingenia and Unity platforms will grow. This means you benefit from additional shared and transferrable features as you continue your exciting MR-linac journey.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Product overview (1)

Product overview

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Product overview (1)

Product overview

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Product overview (1)

Product overview

Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
MR system
  • Ingenia MR-RT 1.5T and 3.0T
MR-linac similar ExamCards for Ingenia MR-RT
  • INCLUDED: MRL Brain, MRL HeadNeck, MRL Thorax, MRL Abdomen, MRL Pelvis
MR-linac simulation package
  • INCLUDED: KneeSTEP M, FeetSTEP M, KneeSTEP Elevation block M, Headrest M
MR-linac simulation package
  • INCLUDED: Prone Positioning Pillow M, Handgrip M,Headrest M Indexing Adapter
MR-linac simulation package
  • INCLUDED: Body repiratory navigator sw, Armrest M, System with STEP M low
Specifications
Specifications
MR system
  • Ingenia MR-RT 1.5T and 3.0T
MR-linac similar ExamCards for Ingenia MR-RT
  • INCLUDED: MRL Brain, MRL HeadNeck, MRL Thorax, MRL Abdomen, MRL Pelvis
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
MR system
  • Ingenia MR-RT 1.5T and 3.0T
MR-linac similar ExamCards for Ingenia MR-RT
  • INCLUDED: MRL Brain, MRL HeadNeck, MRL Thorax, MRL Abdomen, MRL Pelvis
MR-linac simulation package
  • INCLUDED: KneeSTEP M, FeetSTEP M, KneeSTEP Elevation block M, Headrest M
MR-linac simulation package
  • INCLUDED: Prone Positioning Pillow M, Handgrip M,Headrest M Indexing Adapter
MR-linac simulation package
  • INCLUDED: Body repiratory navigator sw, Armrest M, System with STEP M low

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.