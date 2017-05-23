SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed and compatibility with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced 3rd party processing software* to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps
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