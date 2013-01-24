Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm

This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Its compact set-up provides a highly cost-effective environment, ready for the procedures of the future. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
Philips Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)
Tel: +96614628060
Hotline: 800 124 0098
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
Philips Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)
Tel: +96614628060
Hotline: 800 124 0098