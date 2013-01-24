Assessing impact of embolization devices, like flow diverters, on blood flow right after deployment is crucial. AneurysmFlow is designed to provide relevant information based on quantification of blood flow changes.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
Philips Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)
Tel: +96614628060
Hotline: 800 124 0098
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
Philips Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)
Tel: +96614628060
Hotline: 800 124 0098