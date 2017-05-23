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IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GCX Camlock Plate

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a surface with Camlock rails.

Contact & support
Features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*
  • IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount
  • IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
See all features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • *Camlock rails not included.

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