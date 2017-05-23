By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01
Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series pivot arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustability. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 6" (15.2 cm) Down post for FMS or MP2/X2; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; channel cover; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01
Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series pivot arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustability. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 6" (15.2 cm) Down post for FMS or MP2/X2; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; channel cover; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01
Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series pivot arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustability. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 6" (15.2 cm) Down post for FMS or MP2/X2; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; channel cover; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01
Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series pivot arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustability. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 6" (15.2 cm) Down post for FMS or MP2/X2; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; channel cover; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01
Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series pivot arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustability. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 6" (15.2 cm) Down post for FMS or MP2/X2; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; channel cover; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01
Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series pivot arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustability. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 6" (15.2 cm) Down post for FMS or MP2/X2; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; channel cover; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01
Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series pivot arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustability. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 6" (15.2 cm) Down post for FMS or MP2/X2; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; channel cover; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01
Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series pivot arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustability. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 6" (15.2 cm) Down post for FMS or MP2/X2; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; channel cover; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.