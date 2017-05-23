By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 Kit includes:
Vent arm monitor mount;
Top plate with Camlock rails;
6" (15.2 cm) down post for FMS or MP2/X2; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
IntelliVue MX500/MX550: GE Aestiva mounting kit
GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 Kit includes:
Vent arm monitor mount;
Top plate with Camlock rails;
6" (15.2 cm) down post for FMS or MP2/X2; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
IntelliVue MX500/MX550: GE Aestiva mounting kit
GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 Kit includes:
Vent arm monitor mount;
Top plate with Camlock rails;
6" (15.2 cm) down post for FMS or MP2/X2; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 Kit includes:
Vent arm monitor mount;
Top plate with Camlock rails;
6" (15.2 cm) down post for FMS or MP2/X2; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
GE Aestiva mounting kit
GE Aestiva mounting kit
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 Kit includes:
G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.
GE Aestiva mounting kit
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 Kit includes:
G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.
GE Aestiva mounting kit
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 Kit includes:
G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.
GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 Kit includes:
Vent arm monitor mount;
Top plate with Camlock rails;
6" (15.2 cm) down post for FMS or MP2/X2; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
IntelliVue MX500/MX550: GE Aestiva mounting kit
GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 Kit includes:
Vent arm monitor mount;
Top plate with Camlock rails;
6" (15.2 cm) down post for FMS or MP2/X2; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
IntelliVue MX500/MX550: GE Aestiva mounting kit
GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 Kit includes:
Vent arm monitor mount;
Top plate with Camlock rails;
6" (15.2 cm) down post for FMS or MP2/X2; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 Kit includes:
Vent arm monitor mount;
Top plate with Camlock rails;
6" (15.2 cm) down post for FMS or MP2/X2; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
GE Aestiva mounting kit
GE Aestiva mounting kit
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 Kit includes:
G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.
GE Aestiva mounting kit
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 Kit includes:
G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.
GE Aestiva mounting kit
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 Kit includes:
G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.