IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX800 GCX Camlock Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a surface or device with Camlock rails.

Features
GCX P/N: AG-0018-83 Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MX800. Provides adjustable tilt/swivel; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS).

