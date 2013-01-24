Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Intellivue MX800 Mounting solution

Intellivue MX800 Dräger Primus

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Primus Anesthesia Machine.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Primus Mount... || 1
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Primus Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Primus Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: DR-0027-10 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; features a cable management cavity below the arm; includes Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); MX800 Mounting Adapter.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand