Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX800 Dräger Julian

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Julian Anesthesia Machine.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-03 Kit Includes: 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; 13" (33 cm) Channel for Julian accessory track; Channel Cover.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand