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IntelliVue MX800 Dräger Apollo Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Apollo Anesthesia Machine.

Contact & support
Features
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-101 Kit Includes: Horizontal channel mount for MX800. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; top shelf base plate with horizontal channel. GCX P/N: DR-0036-28 Kit Includes: 12" (30.4 cm) M-Series pivot arm with down post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-101 Kit Includes: Horizontal channel mount for MX800. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; top shelf base plate with horizontal channel. GCX P/N: DR-0036-28 Kit Includes: 12" (30.4 cm) M-Series pivot arm with down post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-101 Kit Includes: Horizontal channel mount for MX800. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; top shelf base plate with horizontal channel. GCX P/N: DR-0036-28 Kit Includes: 12" (30.4 cm) M-Series pivot arm with down post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-101 Kit Includes: Horizontal channel mount for MX800. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; top shelf base plate with horizontal channel. GCX P/N: DR-0036-28 Kit Includes: 12" (30.4 cm) M-Series pivot arm with down post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-94 Kit Includes: VHM Variable Height Mount support arm with 8" rear extension allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-94 Kit Includes: VHM Variable Height Mount support arm with 8" rear extension allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-94 Kit Includes: VHM Variable Height Mount support arm with 8" rear extension allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-94 Kit Includes: VHM Variable Height Mount support arm with 8" rear extension allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.
Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-70 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for MX800. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.

Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-70 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for MX800. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.

Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-70 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for MX800. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.
Click here for more information
Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-70 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for MX800. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.
  • IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
  • IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
  • Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
See all features
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-101 Kit Includes: Horizontal channel mount for MX800. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; top shelf base plate with horizontal channel. GCX P/N: DR-0036-28 Kit Includes: 12" (30.4 cm) M-Series pivot arm with down post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-101 Kit Includes: Horizontal channel mount for MX800. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; top shelf base plate with horizontal channel. GCX P/N: DR-0036-28 Kit Includes: 12" (30.4 cm) M-Series pivot arm with down post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-101 Kit Includes: Horizontal channel mount for MX800. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; top shelf base plate with horizontal channel. GCX P/N: DR-0036-28 Kit Includes: 12" (30.4 cm) M-Series pivot arm with down post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-101 Kit Includes: Horizontal channel mount for MX800. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; top shelf base plate with horizontal channel. GCX P/N: DR-0036-28 Kit Includes: 12" (30.4 cm) M-Series pivot arm with down post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-94 Kit Includes: VHM Variable Height Mount support arm with 8" rear extension allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-94 Kit Includes: VHM Variable Height Mount support arm with 8" rear extension allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-94 Kit Includes: VHM Variable Height Mount support arm with 8" rear extension allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-94 Kit Includes: VHM Variable Height Mount support arm with 8" rear extension allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.
Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-70 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for MX800. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.

Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-70 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for MX800. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.

Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-70 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for MX800. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.
Click here for more information
Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit
Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

Dräger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-70 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for MX800. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.

Documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Brochure (4)

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Brochure (4)

Brochure

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