Double pivot arm (250mm) mounting options

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Learn more about double pivot arm (250mm+250mm) wall mounting options, from ITD, for the IntelliVue MX600, MX700, and MX800 patient monitors.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
ITD part number: TH.2216.991
ITD part number: TH.2216.991
ITD part number: TH.2216.991
ITD part number: TH.2252.991
ITD part number: TH.2252.991
ITD part number: TH.2252.991
ITD part number: TH.2218.991
ITD part number: TH.2218.991
ITD part number: TH.2218.991
ITD part no. TH.2220.991
ITD part no. TH.2220.991
ITD part no. TH.2220.991
ITD part number TH.2222.991
ITD part number TH.2222.991
ITD part number TH.2222.991
ITD part number: TH.2216.991
ITD part number: TH.2216.991
ITD part number: TH.2216.991
ITD part number: TH.2252.991
ITD part number: TH.2252.991
ITD part number: TH.2252.991
ITD part number: TH.2218.991
ITD part number: TH.2218.991
ITD part number: TH.2218.991
ITD part no. TH.2220.991
ITD part no. TH.2220.991
ITD part no. TH.2220.991
ITD part number TH.2222.991
ITD part number TH.2222.991
ITD part number TH.2222.991
|Tested to
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|Maximum load, arm
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|Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
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|Finish
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|Tested to
|
|Maximum load, arm
|
|Tested to
|
|Maximum load, arm
|
|Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
|
|Finish
|
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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