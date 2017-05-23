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Intellivue MX800 Wall Mounting GCX Variable Height Wall Mounting

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a wall.

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Features
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-25 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-25 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-25 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-25 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-27 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Adapts to rails 8-10 mm x 25x30 mm; MX800 Mounting Adapter

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-27 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Adapts to rails 8-10 mm x 25x30 mm; MX800 Mounting Adapter

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-27 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Adapts to rails 8-10 mm x 25x30 mm; MX800 Mounting Adapter
Click here for more information
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-27 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Adapts to rails 8-10 mm x 25x30 mm; MX800 Mounting Adapter
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover Channel sold separately

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover Channel sold separately

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover Channel sold separately
Click here for more information
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover Channel sold separately
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Attaches to horizontal rails that are 8-10mm x 25-30mm.

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Attaches to horizontal rails that are 8-10mm x 25-30mm.

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Attaches to horizontal rails that are 8-10mm x 25-30mm.
Click here for more information
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Attaches to horizontal rails that are 8-10mm x 25-30mm.
8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately

8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately

8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately
Click here for more information
8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately
  • VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
  • VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails
  • Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
  • Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
See all features
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-25 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-25 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-25 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-25 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-27 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Adapts to rails 8-10 mm x 25x30 mm; MX800 Mounting Adapter

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-27 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Adapts to rails 8-10 mm x 25x30 mm; MX800 Mounting Adapter

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-27 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Adapts to rails 8-10 mm x 25x30 mm; MX800 Mounting Adapter
Click here for more information
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails

VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-27 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Adapts to rails 8-10 mm x 25x30 mm; MX800 Mounting Adapter
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover Channel sold separately

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover Channel sold separately

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover Channel sold separately
Click here for more information
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover Channel sold separately
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Attaches to horizontal rails that are 8-10mm x 25-30mm.

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Attaches to horizontal rails that are 8-10mm x 25-30mm.

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Attaches to horizontal rails that are 8-10mm x 25-30mm.
Click here for more information
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Attaches to horizontal rails that are 8-10mm x 25-30mm.
8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately

8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately

8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately
Click here for more information
8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately

Documentation

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Brochure (4)

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Brochure (4)

Brochure

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