General Mounts 8” GCX Channel for Modular Services

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: MDS-0003-05 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a vertical dovetail accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico vertical accessory tracks compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.
Headwall Vertical Dovetail Track Mounting Option*
GCX P/N: MDS-0003-05 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a vertical dovetail accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico vertical accessory tracks compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.
Headwall Vertical Dovetail Track Mounting Option*
GCX P/N: MDS-0003-05 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a vertical dovetail accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico vertical accessory tracks compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.
GCX P/N: MDS-0003-05 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a vertical dovetail accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico vertical accessory tracks compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.
GCX P/N: MDS-0003-05 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a vertical dovetail accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico vertical accessory tracks compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.
Headwall Vertical Dovetail Track Mounting Option*
GCX P/N: MDS-0003-05 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a vertical dovetail accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico vertical accessory tracks compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.
Headwall Vertical Dovetail Track Mounting Option*
GCX P/N: MDS-0003-05 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a vertical dovetail accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico vertical accessory tracks compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.
GCX P/N: MDS-0003-05 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a vertical dovetail accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico vertical accessory tracks compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.
*Note: Accessory tracks can vary in strength and rigidity. Always check headwall manufacturers' specifications to determine appropriate load limits.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.