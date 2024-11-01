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CMS Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ with 15'' Flatscreen Display

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available for mounting the Philips CMS (M1097A) patient monitoring system to a Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Anesthesia Machine.

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Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit
Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit

Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0007-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm mount for M1097A Flatscreen. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 Satellite Racks; alarm Box/Flat Panel Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plates (2); 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.

Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit

Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0007-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm mount for M1097A Flatscreen. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 Satellite Racks; alarm Box/Flat Panel Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plates (2); 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.

Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0007-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm mount for M1097A Flatscreen. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 Satellite Racks; alarm Box/Flat Panel Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plates (2); 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.
Click here for more information
Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit
Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit

Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0007-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm mount for M1097A Flatscreen. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 Satellite Racks; alarm Box/Flat Panel Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plates (2); 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.
  • Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit
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Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit
Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit

Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0007-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm mount for M1097A Flatscreen. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 Satellite Racks; alarm Box/Flat Panel Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plates (2); 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.

Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit

Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0007-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm mount for M1097A Flatscreen. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 Satellite Racks; alarm Box/Flat Panel Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plates (2); 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.

Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0007-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm mount for M1097A Flatscreen. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 Satellite Racks; alarm Box/Flat Panel Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plates (2); 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.
Click here for more information
Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit
Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit

Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0007-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm mount for M1097A Flatscreen. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 Satellite Racks; alarm Box/Flat Panel Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plates (2); 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.

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