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CMS Blease Frontline Plus with 10'' Flatscreen

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available for mounting the M1095A 10" Philips CMS patient monitoring system to a Blease Frontline Plus Anesthesia Machine.

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Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit
Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit

Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit

Available to order directly from Blease Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M series Pivot Arm mount for Philips CMS M1095A Flatscreen display. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a 'pass-through' channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 satellite racks; alarm Box/Flatscreen Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plate; 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.

Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit

Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit
Available to order directly from Blease Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M series Pivot Arm mount for Philips CMS M1095A Flatscreen display. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a 'pass-through' channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 satellite racks; alarm Box/Flatscreen Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plate; 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.

Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit

Available to order directly from Blease Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M series Pivot Arm mount for Philips CMS M1095A Flatscreen display. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a 'pass-through' channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 satellite racks; alarm Box/Flatscreen Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plate; 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.
Click here for more information
Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit
Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit

Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit

Available to order directly from Blease Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M series Pivot Arm mount for Philips CMS M1095A Flatscreen display. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a 'pass-through' channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 satellite racks; alarm Box/Flatscreen Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plate; 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.
  • Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit
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Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit
Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit

Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit

Available to order directly from Blease Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M series Pivot Arm mount for Philips CMS M1095A Flatscreen display. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a 'pass-through' channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 satellite racks; alarm Box/Flatscreen Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plate; 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.

Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit

Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit
Available to order directly from Blease Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M series Pivot Arm mount for Philips CMS M1095A Flatscreen display. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a 'pass-through' channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 satellite racks; alarm Box/Flatscreen Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plate; 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.

Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit

Available to order directly from Blease Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M series Pivot Arm mount for Philips CMS M1095A Flatscreen display. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a 'pass-through' channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 satellite racks; alarm Box/Flatscreen Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plate; 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.
Click here for more information
Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit
Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit

Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit

Available to order directly from Blease Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M series Pivot Arm mount for Philips CMS M1095A Flatscreen display. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a 'pass-through' channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 satellite racks; alarm Box/Flatscreen Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plate; 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.

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