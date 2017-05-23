Search terms

EN
AR

Avalon FM20 and FM30 FM20 and FM30 Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the wall mounting solutions available for the Philips Avalon FM20/30 monitor.

Contact & support
Features
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount

M2740A A01 Flush Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter for GCX channel; basket for GCX channel; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount
M2740A A01 Flush Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter for GCX channel; basket for GCX channel; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount

M2740A A01 Flush Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter for GCX channel; basket for GCX channel; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.
Click here for more information
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount

M2740A A01 Flush Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter for GCX channel; basket for GCX channel; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount

M2740A A05 Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter; FM20/30 Mounting Arm basket; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount
M2740A A05 Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter; FM20/30 Mounting Arm basket; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount

M2740A A05 Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter; FM20/30 Mounting Arm basket; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.
Click here for more information
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount

M2740A A05 Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter; FM20/30 Mounting Arm basket; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel

M2740A W01 Wall Channel Kit includes: 19" (48cm) Wall Channel; for use with M2740A A01 ANd A05.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel
M2740A W01 Wall Channel Kit includes: 19" (48cm) Wall Channel; for use with M2740A A01 ANd A05.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel

M2740A W01 Wall Channel Kit includes: 19" (48cm) Wall Channel; for use with M2740A A01 ANd A05.
Click here for more information
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel

M2740A W01 Wall Channel Kit includes: 19" (48cm) Wall Channel; for use with M2740A A01 ANd A05.
  • Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount
  • Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount
  • Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel
See all features
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount

M2740A A01 Flush Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter for GCX channel; basket for GCX channel; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount
M2740A A01 Flush Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter for GCX channel; basket for GCX channel; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount

M2740A A01 Flush Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter for GCX channel; basket for GCX channel; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.
Click here for more information
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount

M2740A A01 Flush Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter for GCX channel; basket for GCX channel; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount

M2740A A05 Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter; FM20/30 Mounting Arm basket; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount
M2740A A05 Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter; FM20/30 Mounting Arm basket; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount

M2740A A05 Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter; FM20/30 Mounting Arm basket; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.
Click here for more information
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount

M2740A A05 Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter; FM20/30 Mounting Arm basket; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel

M2740A W01 Wall Channel Kit includes: 19" (48cm) Wall Channel; for use with M2740A A01 ANd A05.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel
M2740A W01 Wall Channel Kit includes: 19" (48cm) Wall Channel; for use with M2740A A01 ANd A05.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel

M2740A W01 Wall Channel Kit includes: 19" (48cm) Wall Channel; for use with M2740A A01 ANd A05.
Click here for more information
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel

M2740A W01 Wall Channel Kit includes: 19" (48cm) Wall Channel; for use with M2740A A01 ANd A05.

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Brochure (3)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.