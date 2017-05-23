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Avalon FM40 an FM50 GCX FM40/50 Wall Mount with drawer

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the Avalon FM40/50 to a wall.

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Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit
Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit

Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0065-01 Kit includes: 46cm (18") wide x 30.5cm (12") deep shelf for mounting FM40/50; Camlock rails to mount monitor; 15cm (6") deep locking storage drawer for supplies; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately; requires Philips p/n M2740A C03 Camlock Kit.

Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit

Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: PH-0065-01 Kit includes: 46cm (18") wide x 30.5cm (12") deep shelf for mounting FM40/50; Camlock rails to mount monitor; 15cm (6") deep locking storage drawer for supplies; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately; requires Philips p/n M2740A C03 Camlock Kit.

Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0065-01 Kit includes: 46cm (18") wide x 30.5cm (12") deep shelf for mounting FM40/50; Camlock rails to mount monitor; 15cm (6") deep locking storage drawer for supplies; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately; requires Philips p/n M2740A C03 Camlock Kit.
Click here for more information
Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit
Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit

Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0065-01 Kit includes: 46cm (18") wide x 30.5cm (12") deep shelf for mounting FM40/50; Camlock rails to mount monitor; 15cm (6") deep locking storage drawer for supplies; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately; requires Philips p/n M2740A C03 Camlock Kit.
  • Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit
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Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit
Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit

Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0065-01 Kit includes: 46cm (18") wide x 30.5cm (12") deep shelf for mounting FM40/50; Camlock rails to mount monitor; 15cm (6") deep locking storage drawer for supplies; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately; requires Philips p/n M2740A C03 Camlock Kit.

Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit

Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: PH-0065-01 Kit includes: 46cm (18") wide x 30.5cm (12") deep shelf for mounting FM40/50; Camlock rails to mount monitor; 15cm (6") deep locking storage drawer for supplies; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately; requires Philips p/n M2740A C03 Camlock Kit.

Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0065-01 Kit includes: 46cm (18") wide x 30.5cm (12") deep shelf for mounting FM40/50; Camlock rails to mount monitor; 15cm (6") deep locking storage drawer for supplies; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately; requires Philips p/n M2740A C03 Camlock Kit.
Click here for more information
Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit
Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit

Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0065-01 Kit includes: 46cm (18") wide x 30.5cm (12") deep shelf for mounting FM40/50; Camlock rails to mount monitor; 15cm (6") deep locking storage drawer for supplies; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately; requires Philips p/n M2740A C03 Camlock Kit.

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