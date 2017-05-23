Search terms

EN
AR

Avalon FM40 and FM50 ITD FM40 and FM50 Cart with 3 drawers

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about a cart with 3 drawers and 1 pullout shelf available for the Philips Avalon FM40/50 monitor.

Contact & support
Features
FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: kit for Foot Location shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).

FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: kit for Foot Location shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).

FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: kit for Foot Location shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).
Click here for more information
FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: kit for Foot Location shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).
  • FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
See all features
FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: kit for Foot Location shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).

FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: kit for Foot Location shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).

FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: kit for Foot Location shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).
Click here for more information
FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: kit for Foot Location shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 15 kg / 33 lbs
Finish
  • Mushroom powder coated
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 15 kg / 33 lbs
See all specifications
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 15 kg / 33 lbs
Finish
  • Mushroom powder coated

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.