Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Avalon FM40 and FM50 Mounting solution

Avalon FM40 and FM50 Avalon FM20, FM30, FM40 and FM50 Cart

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the mounting solutions available for the Philips Avalon FM40/50 monitor.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30/40/50: C... || 1
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30/40/50: Cart*

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30/40/50: Cart*

M2740A C02 Cart Mount Kit Includes**: FM20/30/40/50 Cart; FM20/30 Adapter for Cart; FM40/50 CamLock rails.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • *Not included M2740A C03 CamLock kit
  • **Not included M2740A #U01 Avalon CTS kit

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand