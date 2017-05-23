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IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX MP2/X2 Ambulance Mounting

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the option available for mounting the IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to an ambulance horizontal or vertical surface.

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IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount
IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount

IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-84 Kit Includes: Latching Ambulance Mount for MP2/X2; hardware for mounting to a horizontal (counter) or vertical (wall) surface.

IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount

IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0062-84 Kit Includes: Latching Ambulance Mount for MP2/X2; hardware for mounting to a horizontal (counter) or vertical (wall) surface.

IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-84 Kit Includes: Latching Ambulance Mount for MP2/X2; hardware for mounting to a horizontal (counter) or vertical (wall) surface.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount
IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount

IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-84 Kit Includes: Latching Ambulance Mount for MP2/X2; hardware for mounting to a horizontal (counter) or vertical (wall) surface.
  • IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount
See all features
IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount
IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount

IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-84 Kit Includes: Latching Ambulance Mount for MP2/X2; hardware for mounting to a horizontal (counter) or vertical (wall) surface.

IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount

IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0062-84 Kit Includes: Latching Ambulance Mount for MP2/X2; hardware for mounting to a horizontal (counter) or vertical (wall) surface.

IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-84 Kit Includes: Latching Ambulance Mount for MP2/X2; hardware for mounting to a horizontal (counter) or vertical (wall) surface.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount
IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount

IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-84 Kit Includes: Latching Ambulance Mount for MP2/X2; hardware for mounting to a horizontal (counter) or vertical (wall) surface.

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