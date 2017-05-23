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IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX Bed Hanger

Mounting solutions

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Learn more about the option available for mounting the IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to bed headboard or footboard.

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Features
InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount
InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount

InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-90 Kit Includes: Hook allows MP2/X2 to be hung on a headboard or footboard.

InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount

InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0062-90 Kit Includes: Hook allows MP2/X2 to be hung on a headboard or footboard.

InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-90 Kit Includes: Hook allows MP2/X2 to be hung on a headboard or footboard.
Click here for more information
InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount
InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount

InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-90 Kit Includes: Hook allows MP2/X2 to be hung on a headboard or footboard.
  • InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount
See all features
InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount
InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount

InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-90 Kit Includes: Hook allows MP2/X2 to be hung on a headboard or footboard.

InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount

InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0062-90 Kit Includes: Hook allows MP2/X2 to be hung on a headboard or footboard.

InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-90 Kit Includes: Hook allows MP2/X2 to be hung on a headboard or footboard.
Click here for more information
InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount
InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount

InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-90 Kit Includes: Hook allows MP2/X2 to be hung on a headboard or footboard.

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