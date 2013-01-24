Home
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 ITD Desk Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about desk adapter, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 monitor

Features
ITD part no. TS.6025.991 Kit includes: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP20/30.

Specifications

DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Finish, tilt and swivel unit and desk adapter
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated

