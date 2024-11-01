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IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Roll Stand Mount*

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP20/30 patient monitoring system on a Roll Stand.

Contact & support
Features
IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit
IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**

IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**

GCX P/N: AG-0021-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks.

IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**

IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**
GCX P/N: AG-0021-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks.

IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**

GCX P/N: AG-0021-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit
IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**

IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**

GCX P/N: AG-0021-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks.
Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options
Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***

Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***

GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***

Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***

GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
Click here for more information
Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options
Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***

Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***

GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
  • IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit
  • Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options
See all features
IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit
IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**

IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**

GCX P/N: AG-0021-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks.

IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**

IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**
GCX P/N: AG-0021-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks.

IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**

GCX P/N: AG-0021-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit
IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**

IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**

GCX P/N: AG-0021-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks.
Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options
Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***

Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***

GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***

Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***

GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
Click here for more information
Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options
Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***

Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***

GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
  • *All GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
  • **For use with MP20/30 only.
  • ***For use with MP20/30/40/50/60/70.

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