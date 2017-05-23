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IntelliVue MP40/MP50 ITD Desk Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the desk adapter, including a tilt and swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50 monitor.

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Features
Desk adapter: Mounting kit
Desk adapter: Mounting kit

Desk adapter: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6025.991 Kit includes: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50.

Desk adapter: Mounting kit

Desk adapter: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6025.991 Kit includes: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50.

Desk adapter: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6025.991 Kit includes: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50.
Click here for more information
Desk adapter: Mounting kit
Desk adapter: Mounting kit

Desk adapter: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6025.991 Kit includes: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50.
  • Desk adapter: Mounting kit
See all features
Desk adapter: Mounting kit
Desk adapter: Mounting kit

Desk adapter: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6025.991 Kit includes: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50.

Desk adapter: Mounting kit

Desk adapter: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6025.991 Kit includes: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50.

Desk adapter: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6025.991 Kit includes: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50.
Click here for more information
Desk adapter: Mounting kit
Desk adapter: Mounting kit

Desk adapter: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6025.991 Kit includes: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Finish, tilt and swivel unit and desk adapter
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
See all specifications
Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Finish, tilt and swivel unit and desk adapter
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated

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