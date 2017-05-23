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IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Fabius Tiro Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Anesthesia Machine.

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IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-09 Kit Includes: VHM® Variable height support arm with 16" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; Camlock Mount allows M1013A (G5) or AGM to be positioned on top shelf; counterweight for lower right side.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-09 Kit Includes: VHM® Variable height support arm with 16" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; Camlock Mount allows M1013A (G5) or AGM to be positioned on top shelf; counterweight for lower right side.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-09 Kit Includes: VHM® Variable height support arm with 16" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; Camlock Mount allows M1013A (G5) or AGM to be positioned on top shelf; counterweight for lower right side.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-09 Kit Includes: VHM® Variable height support arm with 16" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; Camlock Mount allows M1013A (G5) or AGM to be positioned on top shelf; counterweight for lower right side.
  • IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit
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IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-09 Kit Includes: VHM® Variable height support arm with 16" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; Camlock Mount allows M1013A (G5) or AGM to be positioned on top shelf; counterweight for lower right side.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-09 Kit Includes: VHM® Variable height support arm with 16" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; Camlock Mount allows M1013A (G5) or AGM to be positioned on top shelf; counterweight for lower right side.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-09 Kit Includes: VHM® Variable height support arm with 16" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; Camlock Mount allows M1013A (G5) or AGM to be positioned on top shelf; counterweight for lower right side.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-09 Kit Includes: VHM® Variable height support arm with 16" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; Camlock Mount allows M1013A (G5) or AGM to be positioned on top shelf; counterweight for lower right side.

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