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Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX rotating clamp for X2

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the option available for mounting the IntelliVue MP2 patient monitor to a pole, or rail.

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Features
InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit
InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-82 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; clamp can be rotated between Pole and Rail clamping modes without disassembly; monitor tilt angle is adjustable.*

InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-82 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; clamp can be rotated between Pole and Rail clamping modes without disassembly; monitor tilt angle is adjustable.*

InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-82 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; clamp can be rotated between Pole and Rail clamping modes without disassembly; monitor tilt angle is adjustable.*
Click here for more information
InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit
InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-82 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; clamp can be rotated between Pole and Rail clamping modes without disassembly; monitor tilt angle is adjustable.*
  • InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit
See all features
InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit
InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-82 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; clamp can be rotated between Pole and Rail clamping modes without disassembly; monitor tilt angle is adjustable.*

InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-82 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; clamp can be rotated between Pole and Rail clamping modes without disassembly; monitor tilt angle is adjustable.*

InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-82 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; clamp can be rotated between Pole and Rail clamping modes without disassembly; monitor tilt angle is adjustable.*
Click here for more information
InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit
InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-82 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; clamp can be rotated between Pole and Rail clamping modes without disassembly; monitor tilt angle is adjustable.*

Documentation

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  • *Philips M8040A #A01 Mounting plate for MP2/X2 sold separately.

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