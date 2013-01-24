Home
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Datex-Ohmeda ADU Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a Datex-Ohmeda ADU Anesthesia Machine.

GCX P/N: AG-0018-95 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; left side Extension Arm to protect bellows; Top Shelf BasePlate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel Mount for MP60/70.

