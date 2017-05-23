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IntelliVue MP60/MP70 ITD Roll Stand

Mounting solution

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Learn more about a roll stand, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MP60-70 monitor.

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Features
Roll Stand: Mounting kit1
Roll Stand: Mounting kit

Roll Stand: Mounting kit

ITD part no. RS.4903.801 Kit includes: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP60-70.

Roll Stand: Mounting kit

Roll Stand: Mounting kit
ITD part no. RS.4903.801 Kit includes: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP60-70.

Roll Stand: Mounting kit

ITD part no. RS.4903.801 Kit includes: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP60-70.
Click here for more information
Roll Stand: Mounting kit1
Roll Stand: Mounting kit

Roll Stand: Mounting kit

ITD part no. RS.4903.801 Kit includes: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP60-70.
  • Roll Stand: Mounting kit1
See all features
Roll Stand: Mounting kit1
Roll Stand: Mounting kit

Roll Stand: Mounting kit

ITD part no. RS.4903.801 Kit includes: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP60-70.

Roll Stand: Mounting kit

Roll Stand: Mounting kit
ITD part no. RS.4903.801 Kit includes: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP60-70.

Roll Stand: Mounting kit

ITD part no. RS.4903.801 Kit includes: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP60-70.
Click here for more information
Roll Stand: Mounting kit1
Roll Stand: Mounting kit

Roll Stand: Mounting kit

ITD part no. RS.4903.801 Kit includes: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP60-70.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Maximum load, basket
  • 3 kg / 6,6 lbs
Maximum load, roll stand
  • 50 kg / 110,2 lbs
Height, roll stand
  • 1293 mm
Finish, roll stand and tilt and swivel unit
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Finish, handle and vertical holder
  • medium aqua accent, powder-coated
Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
See all specifications
Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Maximum load, basket
  • 3 kg / 6,6 lbs
Maximum load, roll stand
  • 50 kg / 110,2 lbs
Height, roll stand
  • 1293 mm
Finish, roll stand and tilt and swivel unit
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Finish, handle and vertical holder
  • medium aqua accent, powder-coated

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