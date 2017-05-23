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IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP80/90 on a Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Anesthesia Machine.

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Features
Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit
Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit

Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-05 Kit Includes; Aespire Arm Mount for Flat Panel Display; 75 to 100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Aespire Arm Down Post Kit for 1 or 2 FMS; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Lower Right Side Channel & Counterweight; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays.

Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit

Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-05 Kit Includes; Aespire Arm Mount for Flat Panel Display; 75 to 100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Aespire Arm Down Post Kit for 1 or 2 FMS; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Lower Right Side Channel & Counterweight; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays.

Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-05 Kit Includes; Aespire Arm Mount for Flat Panel Display; 75 to 100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Aespire Arm Down Post Kit for 1 or 2 FMS; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Lower Right Side Channel & Counterweight; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays.
Click here for more information
Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit
Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit

Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-05 Kit Includes; Aespire Arm Mount for Flat Panel Display; 75 to 100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Aespire Arm Down Post Kit for 1 or 2 FMS; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Lower Right Side Channel & Counterweight; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays.
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire

Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire

To Mount the G5 to the top of the MP80/90, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit: GCX P/N: AG-0019-40 G5 Stack Mount

Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire

Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire
To Mount the G5 to the top of the MP80/90, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit: GCX P/N: AG-0019-40 G5 Stack Mount

Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire

To Mount the G5 to the top of the MP80/90, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit: GCX P/N: AG-0019-40 G5 Stack Mount
Click here for more information
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire

Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire

To Mount the G5 to the top of the MP80/90, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit: GCX P/N: AG-0019-40 G5 Stack Mount
  • Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit
  • Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire
See all features
Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit
Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit

Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-05 Kit Includes; Aespire Arm Mount for Flat Panel Display; 75 to 100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Aespire Arm Down Post Kit for 1 or 2 FMS; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Lower Right Side Channel & Counterweight; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays.

Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit

Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-05 Kit Includes; Aespire Arm Mount for Flat Panel Display; 75 to 100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Aespire Arm Down Post Kit for 1 or 2 FMS; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Lower Right Side Channel & Counterweight; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays.

Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-05 Kit Includes; Aespire Arm Mount for Flat Panel Display; 75 to 100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Aespire Arm Down Post Kit for 1 or 2 FMS; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Lower Right Side Channel & Counterweight; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays.
Click here for more information
Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit
Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit

Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-05 Kit Includes; Aespire Arm Mount for Flat Panel Display; 75 to 100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Aespire Arm Down Post Kit for 1 or 2 FMS; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Lower Right Side Channel & Counterweight; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays.
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire

Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire

To Mount the G5 to the top of the MP80/90, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit: GCX P/N: AG-0019-40 G5 Stack Mount

Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire

Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire
To Mount the G5 to the top of the MP80/90, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit: GCX P/N: AG-0019-40 G5 Stack Mount

Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire

To Mount the G5 to the top of the MP80/90, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit: GCX P/N: AG-0019-40 G5 Stack Mount
Click here for more information
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire

Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire

To Mount the G5 to the top of the MP80/90, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit: GCX P/N: AG-0019-40 G5 Stack Mount

Documentation

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Brochure (2)

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Brochure (2)

Brochure

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