IntelliVue MP90 Flatscreen ITD Wall Mounts

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP90 on a wall.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion
Single support arm for ITD support extrusion
Single support arm: Mounting Kit
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)
Adapter for vertical standard runner
