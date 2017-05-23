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IntelliVue MP90 Flatscreen ITD Wall Mounts

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP90 on a wall.

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Features
Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion including post support for external rack and bracket for flat sc
Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. TS 6155.4 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; rigid arm length 188 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm.

Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. TS 6155.4 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; rigid arm length 188 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm.

Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. TS 6155.4 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; rigid arm length 188 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm.
Click here for more information
Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion including post support for external rack and bracket for flat sc
Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. TS 6155.4 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; rigid arm length 188 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm.
Single support arm for ITD support extrusion including post support for external rack and bracket fo
Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. TS 6178.4 consists of; adapter for ITD support extrusion; single support arm length 280 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs)

Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

Single support arm for ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. TS 6178.4 consists of; adapter for ITD support extrusion; single support arm length 280 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs)

Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. TS 6178.4 consists of; adapter for ITD support extrusion; single support arm length 280 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs)
Click here for more information
Single support arm for ITD support extrusion including post support for external rack and bracket fo
Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. TS 6178.4 consists of; adapter for ITD support extrusion; single support arm length 280 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs)
Single support arm: Mounting Kit
Single support arm: Mounting Kit

Single support arm: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS6265.4 Kit Includes; Adapter for standard runner; support arm length 269 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Post support: aluminium natural anodized)

Single support arm: Mounting Kit

Single support arm: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. TS6265.4 Kit Includes; Adapter for standard runner; support arm length 269 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Post support: aluminium natural anodized)

Single support arm: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS6265.4 Kit Includes; Adapter for standard runner; support arm length 269 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Post support: aluminium natural anodized)
Click here for more information
Single support arm: Mounting Kit
Single support arm: Mounting Kit

Single support arm: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS6265.4 Kit Includes; Adapter for standard runner; support arm length 269 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Post support: aluminium natural anodized)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9687.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)
ITD part no. ZV 9687.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9687.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Click here for more information
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9687.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9688.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)
ITD part no. ZV 9688.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9688.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)
Click here for more information
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9688.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9689.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)
ITD part no. ZV 9689.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9689.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Click here for more information
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9689.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9690.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)
ITD part no. ZV 9690.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9690.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Click here for more information
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9690.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9691.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)
ITD part no. ZV 9691.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9691.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Click here for more information
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9691.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9692.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)
ITD part no. ZV 9692.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9692.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)
Click here for more information
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9692.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)
Adapter for attaching arms with ITD support plate on vertical runner systems (25mmx10mm)
Adapter for vertical standard runner

Adapter for vertical standard runner

ITD part no. TS 0213.9 Additional information: Finish: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs

Adapter for vertical standard runner

Adapter for vertical standard runner
ITD part no. TS 0213.9 Additional information: Finish: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs

Adapter for vertical standard runner

ITD part no. TS 0213.9 Additional information: Finish: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs
Click here for more information
Adapter for attaching arms with ITD support plate on vertical runner systems (25mmx10mm)
Adapter for vertical standard runner

Adapter for vertical standard runner

ITD part no. TS 0213.9 Additional information: Finish: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs
  • Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion including post support for external rack and bracket for flat sc
  • Single support arm for ITD support extrusion including post support for external rack and bracket fo
  • Single support arm: Mounting Kit
  • Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)
See all features
Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion including post support for external rack and bracket for flat sc
Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. TS 6155.4 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; rigid arm length 188 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm.

Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. TS 6155.4 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; rigid arm length 188 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm.

Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. TS 6155.4 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; rigid arm length 188 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm.
Click here for more information
Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion including post support for external rack and bracket for flat sc
Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. TS 6155.4 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; rigid arm length 188 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm.
Single support arm for ITD support extrusion including post support for external rack and bracket fo
Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. TS 6178.4 consists of; adapter for ITD support extrusion; single support arm length 280 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs)

Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

Single support arm for ITD support extrusion
ITD part no. TS 6178.4 consists of; adapter for ITD support extrusion; single support arm length 280 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs)

Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. TS 6178.4 consists of; adapter for ITD support extrusion; single support arm length 280 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs)
Click here for more information
Single support arm for ITD support extrusion including post support for external rack and bracket fo
Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. TS 6178.4 consists of; adapter for ITD support extrusion; single support arm length 280 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs)
Single support arm: Mounting Kit
Single support arm: Mounting Kit

Single support arm: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS6265.4 Kit Includes; Adapter for standard runner; support arm length 269 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Post support: aluminium natural anodized)

Single support arm: Mounting Kit

Single support arm: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. TS6265.4 Kit Includes; Adapter for standard runner; support arm length 269 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Post support: aluminium natural anodized)

Single support arm: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS6265.4 Kit Includes; Adapter for standard runner; support arm length 269 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Post support: aluminium natural anodized)
Click here for more information
Single support arm: Mounting Kit
Single support arm: Mounting Kit

Single support arm: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS6265.4 Kit Includes; Adapter for standard runner; support arm length 269 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Post support: aluminium natural anodized)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9687.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)
ITD part no. ZV 9687.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9687.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Click here for more information
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9687.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9688.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)
ITD part no. ZV 9688.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9688.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)
Click here for more information
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9688.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9689.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)
ITD part no. ZV 9689.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9689.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Click here for more information
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9689.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9690.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)
ITD part no. ZV 9690.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9690.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Click here for more information
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9690.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9691.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)
ITD part no. ZV 9691.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9691.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Click here for more information
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9691.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9692.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)
ITD part no. ZV 9692.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9692.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)
Click here for more information
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9692.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)
Adapter for attaching arms with ITD support plate on vertical runner systems (25mmx10mm)
Adapter for vertical standard runner

Adapter for vertical standard runner

ITD part no. TS 0213.9 Additional information: Finish: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs

Adapter for vertical standard runner

Adapter for vertical standard runner
ITD part no. TS 0213.9 Additional information: Finish: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs

Adapter for vertical standard runner

ITD part no. TS 0213.9 Additional information: Finish: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs
Click here for more information
Adapter for attaching arms with ITD support plate on vertical runner systems (25mmx10mm)
Adapter for vertical standard runner

Adapter for vertical standard runner

ITD part no. TS 0213.9 Additional information: Finish: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs

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