GCX P/N: AG-0019-25 Kit Includes:
VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover (Channel sold separately)
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0019-27 Kit Includes:
VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0019-23 Kit Includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0019-21 Kit Includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover (Channel sold separately)
