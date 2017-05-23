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7-Wire Lead Set

Lead Set

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Add 7-Lead ECG snap Set for 12-Lead use (IEC)

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Documentation

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Specifications

ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Number of Leads
  • 7
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Snap
Color Coding
  • IEC
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 867172
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .318 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 set
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1663A
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
See all specifications
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Number of Leads
  • 7
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Snap
Color Coding
  • IEC
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 867172
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .318 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 set
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1663A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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