Philips Scoring Balloon Catheter – AngioSculpt Evo – is designed for exceptional performance in deliverability, crossability, and dilatation power with the power to safely dilate resistant lesions.¹ ²
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar)
Tel: +96638870227
Hotline: +966 1 462 8 060
Philips Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Tel: +966 2 610 5505
Hotline: +96638870227
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Sheath size
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Sheath size
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.