ATOM Rabee Incu i model 102

Incubator

Optimal environments start with peace and quiet. The Rabee Incu I Model 102 incubator offers the calm and quiet that are so developmentally beneficial to your youngest patients.

Low noise level

Low noise level improves infant comfort

The Rabee Incu i Model 102 provides a calm, quiet environment that supports Developmental Care goals. It's simply serene at just 41 dBA.

Gentle-drop doors

Gentle-drop doors for undisturbed sleep

Unique side access through gentle-drop doors and side ports helps leave the infant undisturbed.

Curtain of air

Curtain of air helps maintain a constant temperature

To help maintain a constant temperature, a caring curtain of air prevents ambient air from entering the capsule.

Gentle-tilt mattress

Gentle-tilt mattress allows precise positioning

The incubator's gentle-tilt mattress helps you find the best position for your infant patients. You can adjust the gentle-tilt mattress without opening the incubator.

Ergonomic design

Ergonomic design puts care within reach

The Rabee Incu i Model 102 is designed to give you the ergonomics and access to help you provide excellent care.

Movable screen

Movable screen is convenient to position

Movable screen is convenient to position.

Double lock system

Double lock system for extra security

Detachable components

Detachable components support easy maintenance

Components, including the humidifier, are easy to detach and easy to clean. The electrostatic filter can be changed with no tools required.

