Search terms

EN
AR

ATOM Infa Warmer i model 103

Infant warmer

Find similar products

Ideal for Labor and Delivery and well-baby care, the Infa Warmer i also offers advantages for high-acuity environments. The easy-to-move unit allows you to take the Infa Warmer where your care requires.

Contact & support
Features
Swivel heater head

Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery

The heater head delivers heat uniformly over the entire mattress. Its swivel feature can be angled to provide heat during procedures.

Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery

The heater head delivers heat uniformly over the entire mattress. Its swivel feature can be angled to provide heat during procedures.

Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery

The heater head delivers heat uniformly over the entire mattress. Its swivel feature can be angled to provide heat during procedures.
Quiet side drop panels

Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise

The rotary damper quietly lowers the side panels, allowing you access without startling the infant.

Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise

The rotary damper quietly lowers the side panels, allowing you access without startling the infant.

Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise

The rotary damper quietly lowers the side panels, allowing you access without startling the infant.
Advanced design

Advanced design for optimal ergonomics

The Infa Warmer's handle height is adjustable so it can be easily moved where needed. The mattress height can be moved lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. Even the youngest family members can easily reach the infant.

Advanced design for optimal ergonomics

The Infa Warmer's handle height is adjustable so it can be easily moved where needed. The mattress height can be moved lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. Even the youngest family members can easily reach the infant.

Advanced design for optimal ergonomics

The Infa Warmer's handle height is adjustable so it can be easily moved where needed. The mattress height can be moved lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. Even the youngest family members can easily reach the infant.
Sturdy casters

Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room

Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room

Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room

Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room

Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room

Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Optional features

Optional features help you customize your care

The Infa Warmer can be configured with optional features such as an in-bed scale, pulse oximetry, and resuscitation modules, including T-piece resuscitation.

Optional features help you customize your care

The Infa Warmer can be configured with optional features such as an in-bed scale, pulse oximetry, and resuscitation modules, including T-piece resuscitation.

Optional features help you customize your care

The Infa Warmer can be configured with optional features such as an in-bed scale, pulse oximetry, and resuscitation modules, including T-piece resuscitation.
  • Swivel heater head
  • Quiet side drop panels
  • Advanced design
  • Sturdy casters
See all features
Swivel heater head

Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery

The heater head delivers heat uniformly over the entire mattress. Its swivel feature can be angled to provide heat during procedures.

Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery

The heater head delivers heat uniformly over the entire mattress. Its swivel feature can be angled to provide heat during procedures.

Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery

The heater head delivers heat uniformly over the entire mattress. Its swivel feature can be angled to provide heat during procedures.
Quiet side drop panels

Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise

The rotary damper quietly lowers the side panels, allowing you access without startling the infant.

Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise

The rotary damper quietly lowers the side panels, allowing you access without startling the infant.

Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise

The rotary damper quietly lowers the side panels, allowing you access without startling the infant.
Advanced design

Advanced design for optimal ergonomics

The Infa Warmer's handle height is adjustable so it can be easily moved where needed. The mattress height can be moved lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. Even the youngest family members can easily reach the infant.

Advanced design for optimal ergonomics

The Infa Warmer's handle height is adjustable so it can be easily moved where needed. The mattress height can be moved lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. Even the youngest family members can easily reach the infant.

Advanced design for optimal ergonomics

The Infa Warmer's handle height is adjustable so it can be easily moved where needed. The mattress height can be moved lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. Even the youngest family members can easily reach the infant.
Sturdy casters

Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room

Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room

Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room

Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room

Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room

Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Optional features

Optional features help you customize your care

The Infa Warmer can be configured with optional features such as an in-bed scale, pulse oximetry, and resuscitation modules, including T-piece resuscitation.

Optional features help you customize your care

The Infa Warmer can be configured with optional features such as an in-bed scale, pulse oximetry, and resuscitation modules, including T-piece resuscitation.

Optional features help you customize your care

The Infa Warmer can be configured with optional features such as an in-bed scale, pulse oximetry, and resuscitation modules, including T-piece resuscitation.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.