Reusable, adult SpO₂ clip sensor

Reusable, adult SpO₂ clip sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

The reusable Philips M1196A adult clip sensor effectively measures pulse oximetry in adults and children weighing more than 40 kg (88 lbs). It features a 3.0m (9.8 ft) cable length to accommodate varied monitor placement. It is manufactured without latex.

Features
Made to last

Comprehensive warranty

"Durable and cost-effective, the sensor is designed to withstand repeated use. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.* *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area."
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Specifications

Product details
Use with non Philips products
  • No
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable (Multi-Patient Use)
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Replaces Product
  • 989803128631 (M1196A)
Recommended patient weight
  • Greater than 40 kg (<gt/>88 lb)
Cable Length
  • 3.0 m (9.8 ft)
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 863265, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AS
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • .275 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product category
  • SpO₂
Product type
  • Sensor
Application site
  • Finger
Packaging unit
  • 1 sensor

Documentation

Brochure (6)

Brochure

