Single-patient, pediatric/adult SpO₂ clip sensor Pulse oximetry supplies

The disposable Philips M1131A adult and pediatric clip sensor is made with a soft, semi-rigid silicone body. Manufactured without latex, it clips securely on any finger except the thumb on patients weighing more than 20 kg (44 lbs).
