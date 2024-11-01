An accessory for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors and IntelliVue connector style disposable and reusable ECG lead sets and DIN prewired electrodes. Also supports Masimo SpO2 accessories defined for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors.
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|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
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