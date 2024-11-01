For use with IntelliVue NMT patient cable 989803174581 and IntelliVue Neuromuscular transmission module 865383. Adapter is reusable.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|FDA Approved
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|FDA Approved
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.