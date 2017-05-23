The rugged FRx carry case made of wipeable urethane was designed to hold the FRx defibrillator as well as its main accessories and supplies. The carrying case is intended for use in environments where the defibrillator is protected from moisture and harsh treatment
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.