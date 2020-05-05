Philips’ next generation rotational IVUS catheter. With exceptional deliverability, it navigates through challenging lesions with ease. With 5F guide compatibility, it enables radial access and with 45 MHz high resolution image, it creates clear, crisp images for accurate vessel interpretation and lesion assessment.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.
Exceptional deliverability
Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.
Exceptional deliverability
Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.