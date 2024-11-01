IntelliSpace Portal 8.0 is an advanced visualization platform that offers a single integrated solution to help you work quickly and efficiently with increased diagnostic confidence – especially during reading and follow up of complex cases.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Existing applications, such as Multi Modality Tumor Tracking, have been enhanced to enrich clinical decision support data. New measurement and interpretation tools along with enhanced segmentation facilitate confident diagnoses. Review, edit, and analyze Philips iXR and general radiology datasets with Multi Modality Viewer (MMV). Use MR Smart Display Protocols (in MMV) to perform your analysis, save your layouts, and automatically present the case as you choose faster than before.
Multiple modalities, one integrated platform
Existing applications, such as Multi Modality Tumor Tracking, have been enhanced to enrich clinical decision support data. New measurement and interpretation tools along with enhanced segmentation facilitate confident diagnoses. Review, edit, and analyze Philips iXR and general radiology datasets with Multi Modality Viewer (MMV). Use MR Smart Display Protocols (in MMV) to perform your analysis, save your layouts, and automatically present the case as you choose faster than before.
Multiple modalities, one integrated platform
Existing applications, such as Multi Modality Tumor Tracking, have been enhanced to enrich clinical decision support data. New measurement and interpretation tools along with enhanced segmentation facilitate confident diagnoses. Review, edit, and analyze Philips iXR and general radiology datasets with Multi Modality Viewer (MMV). Use MR Smart Display Protocols (in MMV) to perform your analysis, save your layouts, and automatically present the case as you choose faster than before.
Multiple patient needs, one patient report
Multiple patient needs, one patient report
Add a layer of intelligence to your hospital network with VNA and HL7 integration. Reconcile disparate patient records, for example, or even integrate with your Philips Allura Interventional Suite to automatically select and launch relevant advanced analysis tools before intervention – even beyond the reading room. And with IHE initiative and ATNA profiles, you can take steps to meet evolving compliance standards and compile usage statistics.
Multiple patient needs, one patient report
Add a layer of intelligence to your hospital network with VNA and HL7 integration. Reconcile disparate patient records, for example, or even integrate with your Philips Allura Interventional Suite to automatically select and launch relevant advanced analysis tools before intervention – even beyond the reading room. And with IHE initiative and ATNA profiles, you can take steps to meet evolving compliance standards and compile usage statistics.
Multiple patient needs, one patient report
Add a layer of intelligence to your hospital network with VNA and HL7 integration. Reconcile disparate patient records, for example, or even integrate with your Philips Allura Interventional Suite to automatically select and launch relevant advanced analysis tools before intervention – even beyond the reading room. And with IHE initiative and ATNA profiles, you can take steps to meet evolving compliance standards and compile usage statistics.
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
Expand your clinical capabilities with new applications including MR Cardiac Quantitative Mapping. During your follow-ups, get rich clinical insight with new 3D quantitative tools on Multi Modality Tumor Tracking. And support your pulmonary care efforts with other additions to our portfolio such as CT Lung Nodule Assessment (LNA) and CT Lung Nodule CAD<sup>(2)</sup>.
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
Expand your clinical capabilities with new applications including MR Cardiac Quantitative Mapping. During your follow-ups, get rich clinical insight with new 3D quantitative tools on Multi Modality Tumor Tracking. And support your pulmonary care efforts with other additions to our portfolio such as CT Lung Nodule Assessment (LNA) and CT Lung Nodule CAD<sup>(2)</sup>.
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
Expand your clinical capabilities with new applications including MR Cardiac Quantitative Mapping. During your follow-ups, get rich clinical insight with new 3D quantitative tools on Multi Modality Tumor Tracking. And support your pulmonary care efforts with other additions to our portfolio such as CT Lung Nodule Assessment (LNA) and CT Lung Nodule CAD<sup>(2)</sup>.
Multiple patient datasets, one unifying vision
Multiple patient datasets, one unifying vision
Advanced analysis is changing rapidly. Stay at the forefront of clinical and hospital IT innovation with Philips RightFit Service Agreements. Take advantage of new features and functions today while staying connected to a steady stream of clinical and IT innovations. These include new applications, modalities, and workflow efficiencies as well as software and optional hardware upgrades along with clinical education and training services.
Multiple patient datasets, one unifying vision
Advanced analysis is changing rapidly. Stay at the forefront of clinical and hospital IT innovation with Philips RightFit Service Agreements. Take advantage of new features and functions today while staying connected to a steady stream of clinical and IT innovations. These include new applications, modalities, and workflow efficiencies as well as software and optional hardware upgrades along with clinical education and training services.
Multiple patient datasets, one unifying vision
Advanced analysis is changing rapidly. Stay at the forefront of clinical and hospital IT innovation with Philips RightFit Service Agreements. Take advantage of new features and functions today while staying connected to a steady stream of clinical and IT innovations. These include new applications, modalities, and workflow efficiencies as well as software and optional hardware upgrades along with clinical education and training services.
Multiple advanced tools, one consistent workflow
Multiple advanced tools, one consistent workflow
Accelerate time to results with fast image transfer and enhancements including configurable pre-fetch rules and the use of WADO-RS standards. Collate patient findings into a single report and export them directly to patient reporting tools such as PowerScribe 360.
Multiple advanced tools, one consistent workflow
Accelerate time to results with fast image transfer and enhancements including configurable pre-fetch rules and the use of WADO-RS standards. Collate patient findings into a single report and export them directly to patient reporting tools such as PowerScribe 360.
Multiple advanced tools, one consistent workflow
Accelerate time to results with fast image transfer and enhancements including configurable pre-fetch rules and the use of WADO-RS standards. Collate patient findings into a single report and export them directly to patient reporting tools such as PowerScribe 360.
Multiple modalities, one integrated platform
Multiple patient needs, one patient report
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
Existing applications, such as Multi Modality Tumor Tracking, have been enhanced to enrich clinical decision support data. New measurement and interpretation tools along with enhanced segmentation facilitate confident diagnoses. Review, edit, and analyze Philips iXR and general radiology datasets with Multi Modality Viewer (MMV). Use MR Smart Display Protocols (in MMV) to perform your analysis, save your layouts, and automatically present the case as you choose faster than before.
Multiple modalities, one integrated platform
Existing applications, such as Multi Modality Tumor Tracking, have been enhanced to enrich clinical decision support data. New measurement and interpretation tools along with enhanced segmentation facilitate confident diagnoses. Review, edit, and analyze Philips iXR and general radiology datasets with Multi Modality Viewer (MMV). Use MR Smart Display Protocols (in MMV) to perform your analysis, save your layouts, and automatically present the case as you choose faster than before.
Multiple modalities, one integrated platform
Existing applications, such as Multi Modality Tumor Tracking, have been enhanced to enrich clinical decision support data. New measurement and interpretation tools along with enhanced segmentation facilitate confident diagnoses. Review, edit, and analyze Philips iXR and general radiology datasets with Multi Modality Viewer (MMV). Use MR Smart Display Protocols (in MMV) to perform your analysis, save your layouts, and automatically present the case as you choose faster than before.
Multiple patient needs, one patient report
Multiple patient needs, one patient report
Add a layer of intelligence to your hospital network with VNA and HL7 integration. Reconcile disparate patient records, for example, or even integrate with your Philips Allura Interventional Suite to automatically select and launch relevant advanced analysis tools before intervention – even beyond the reading room. And with IHE initiative and ATNA profiles, you can take steps to meet evolving compliance standards and compile usage statistics.
Multiple patient needs, one patient report
Add a layer of intelligence to your hospital network with VNA and HL7 integration. Reconcile disparate patient records, for example, or even integrate with your Philips Allura Interventional Suite to automatically select and launch relevant advanced analysis tools before intervention – even beyond the reading room. And with IHE initiative and ATNA profiles, you can take steps to meet evolving compliance standards and compile usage statistics.
Multiple patient needs, one patient report
Add a layer of intelligence to your hospital network with VNA and HL7 integration. Reconcile disparate patient records, for example, or even integrate with your Philips Allura Interventional Suite to automatically select and launch relevant advanced analysis tools before intervention – even beyond the reading room. And with IHE initiative and ATNA profiles, you can take steps to meet evolving compliance standards and compile usage statistics.
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
Expand your clinical capabilities with new applications including MR Cardiac Quantitative Mapping. During your follow-ups, get rich clinical insight with new 3D quantitative tools on Multi Modality Tumor Tracking. And support your pulmonary care efforts with other additions to our portfolio such as CT Lung Nodule Assessment (LNA) and CT Lung Nodule CAD<sup>(2)</sup>.
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
Expand your clinical capabilities with new applications including MR Cardiac Quantitative Mapping. During your follow-ups, get rich clinical insight with new 3D quantitative tools on Multi Modality Tumor Tracking. And support your pulmonary care efforts with other additions to our portfolio such as CT Lung Nodule Assessment (LNA) and CT Lung Nodule CAD<sup>(2)</sup>.
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
Expand your clinical capabilities with new applications including MR Cardiac Quantitative Mapping. During your follow-ups, get rich clinical insight with new 3D quantitative tools on Multi Modality Tumor Tracking. And support your pulmonary care efforts with other additions to our portfolio such as CT Lung Nodule Assessment (LNA) and CT Lung Nodule CAD<sup>(2)</sup>.
Multiple patient datasets, one unifying vision
Multiple patient datasets, one unifying vision
Advanced analysis is changing rapidly. Stay at the forefront of clinical and hospital IT innovation with Philips RightFit Service Agreements. Take advantage of new features and functions today while staying connected to a steady stream of clinical and IT innovations. These include new applications, modalities, and workflow efficiencies as well as software and optional hardware upgrades along with clinical education and training services.
Multiple patient datasets, one unifying vision
Advanced analysis is changing rapidly. Stay at the forefront of clinical and hospital IT innovation with Philips RightFit Service Agreements. Take advantage of new features and functions today while staying connected to a steady stream of clinical and IT innovations. These include new applications, modalities, and workflow efficiencies as well as software and optional hardware upgrades along with clinical education and training services.
Multiple patient datasets, one unifying vision
Advanced analysis is changing rapidly. Stay at the forefront of clinical and hospital IT innovation with Philips RightFit Service Agreements. Take advantage of new features and functions today while staying connected to a steady stream of clinical and IT innovations. These include new applications, modalities, and workflow efficiencies as well as software and optional hardware upgrades along with clinical education and training services.
Multiple advanced tools, one consistent workflow
Multiple advanced tools, one consistent workflow
Accelerate time to results with fast image transfer and enhancements including configurable pre-fetch rules and the use of WADO-RS standards. Collate patient findings into a single report and export them directly to patient reporting tools such as PowerScribe 360.
Multiple advanced tools, one consistent workflow
Accelerate time to results with fast image transfer and enhancements including configurable pre-fetch rules and the use of WADO-RS standards. Collate patient findings into a single report and export them directly to patient reporting tools such as PowerScribe 360.
Multiple advanced tools, one consistent workflow
Accelerate time to results with fast image transfer and enhancements including configurable pre-fetch rules and the use of WADO-RS standards. Collate patient findings into a single report and export them directly to patient reporting tools such as PowerScribe 360.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.