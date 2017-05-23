By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The eTrAC program combines clinical software for effective chronic care management with in-home monitoring devices. Clinicians can monitor patients’ health remotely, identify symptoms and intervene early.
Program features and services
The eTrAC program combines clinical software for effective chronic care management with in-home monitoring devices. Clinicians can monitor patients’ health remotely, identify symptoms and intervene early.
Program features and services
The eTrAC program combines clinical software for effective chronic care management with in-home monitoring devices. Clinicians can monitor patients’ health remotely, identify symptoms and intervene early.
Behavioral science foundation¹ || eTrAC
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on patient lifestyle and communication habits; and input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors enable are built into the eTRAC program, enabling personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on patient lifestyle and communication habits; and input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors enable are built into the eTRAC program, enabling personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on patient lifestyle and communication habits; and input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors enable are built into the eTRAC program, enabling personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Clinical support || eTrAC
Clinical support
The eTrAC program includes patient selection criteria definition; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Clinical support
The eTrAC program includes patient selection criteria definition; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Clinical support
The eTrAC program includes patient selection criteria definition; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Patient education || eTrAC
Patient education
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Patient education
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Patient education
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Technology-powered communication || eTrAC
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Training || eTrAC
Training
The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.
Training
The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.
Training
The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.
Implementation services || eTrAC
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
The eTrAC program combines clinical software for effective chronic care management with in-home monitoring devices. Clinicians can monitor patients’ health remotely, identify symptoms and intervene early.
Program features and services
The eTrAC program combines clinical software for effective chronic care management with in-home monitoring devices. Clinicians can monitor patients’ health remotely, identify symptoms and intervene early.
Program features and services
The eTrAC program combines clinical software for effective chronic care management with in-home monitoring devices. Clinicians can monitor patients’ health remotely, identify symptoms and intervene early.
Behavioral science foundation¹ || eTrAC
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on patient lifestyle and communication habits; and input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors enable are built into the eTRAC program, enabling personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on patient lifestyle and communication habits; and input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors enable are built into the eTRAC program, enabling personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on patient lifestyle and communication habits; and input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors enable are built into the eTRAC program, enabling personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Clinical support || eTrAC
Clinical support
The eTrAC program includes patient selection criteria definition; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Clinical support
The eTrAC program includes patient selection criteria definition; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Clinical support
The eTrAC program includes patient selection criteria definition; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Patient education || eTrAC
Patient education
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Patient education
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Patient education
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Technology-powered communication || eTrAC
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Training || eTrAC
Training
The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.
Training
The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.
Training
The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.
Implementation services || eTrAC
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
1. Debra Lieberman, Ph.D., Consultant, Evidence-Based Strategies for Improving Home Telehealth Educational Videos Users’ Health Behaviors,(2015)
2. Ryan Spaulding, PhD , Medicaid HCBS/FE Home Telehealth Pilot, Center for Telemedicine & Telehealth University of Kansas Medical Center November 30, 2010
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.