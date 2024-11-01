The capnography extension uses infrared absorption spectroscopy to continuously measure CO₂ values. Designed to work with IntelliVue patient monitors and racks, the capnography extension provides CO₂ waveform and numeric values, plus temperature and 2 invasive pressure measurements on the IntelliVue patient monitor display. A digital signal processor located in the sensor measures either sidestream or mainstream etCO₂ and awRR for patients in surgery, in critical care, and during transport.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.