Cardiac Output Parameter Module for use with IntelliVue Patient Monitors. The Cardiac Output (C.O.) measurement invasively measures cardiac output and other hemodynamic parameters using a technique called thermodilution. Supports either preloaded syringes or flow-through (CO-Set) technique.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.