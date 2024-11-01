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Philips IntelliSpace Cognition (ISC) is a digital assessment platform that supports Healthcare Professionals in assessing the cognition of individuals. It is a cloud-based Software as a Service consisting of both a patient interface on a tablet and a clinician interface that can be used on any PC or tablet. The patient uses a digital pencil on the tablet to complete a cognitive assessment. The application immediately scores the tests, compares to norms, and displays the results in terms of cognitive domains as part of a comprehensive report.
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Assessments comprised of well-established cognitive tests
Assessments comprised of well-established cognitive tests
Assessments comprised of well-established cognitive tests
Assessments comprised of well-established cognitive tests
Normed by Philips for current US demographic
Normed by Philips for current US demographic
Normed by Philips for current US demographic
Normed by Philips for current US demographic
Automated instant scoring with consistent algorithms.
Automated instant scoring with consistent algorithms.
Automated instant scoring with consistent algorithms.
Automated instant scoring with consistent algorithms.
Track results over time
Track results over time
Track results over time
Track results over time
Assessments comprised of well-established cognitive tests
Assessments comprised of well-established cognitive tests
Assessments comprised of well-established cognitive tests
Assessments comprised of well-established cognitive tests
Normed by Philips for current US demographic
Normed by Philips for current US demographic
Normed by Philips for current US demographic
Normed by Philips for current US demographic
Automated instant scoring with consistent algorithms.
Automated instant scoring with consistent algorithms.
Automated instant scoring with consistent algorithms.
Automated instant scoring with consistent algorithms.
Track results over time
Track results over time
Track results over time
Track results over time
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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