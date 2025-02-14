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A scalable remote imaging solution that connects imaging experts in a command center with technologists working at scanners from multiple vendors and across imaging modalities**. The Radiology Operations Command Center Console is an FDA-cleared and EU-MDR-certified [1] remote scanning solution that empowers imaging experts to collaborate with scanner-facing technologists regardless of their location. From a centralized command center, experts can remotely view the consoles on multiple scanners, and even edit* one at a time, while engaging in real-time communication***. These interactions are enabled through secure access to scanner console screens, designed to support privacy, safety, and data security requirements.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Remote Scanning¹
Remote Scanning¹
Remote Scanning¹
Remote Scanning¹
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
Protocol standardization
Protocol standardization
Protocol standardization
Protocol standardization
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Remote Scanning¹
Remote Scanning¹
Remote Scanning¹
Remote Scanning¹
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
Remote assistance², training and onboarding
Protocol standardization
Protocol standardization
Protocol standardization
Protocol standardization
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
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With the integrated Philips radiology image management PACS Diagnostic Workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including reporting, advanced visualization analysis for patient images and Al-enabled* insights for healthcare organizations. Our radiology PACS/integrated PACS solution is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling for picture archiving and communication for digital medical images and associated data.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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