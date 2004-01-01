Reach out to your peers easily and communicate directly from the CT system to help simplify consultation and training. CT Collaboration Live features chat, call, video call, screen share and remote access.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Peer-to-peer consultation and internal training
Peer-to-peer consultation and internal training
Peer-to-peer consultation and internal training
Peer-to-peer consultation and internal training
System-level remote sharing and control
System-level remote sharing and control
System-level remote sharing and control
System-level remote sharing and control
Remote expert support
Remote expert support
Remote expert support
Remote expert support
Access live image feed
Access live image feed
Access live image feed
Access live image feed
Peer-to-peer consultation and internal training
Peer-to-peer consultation and internal training
Peer-to-peer consultation and internal training
Peer-to-peer consultation and internal training
System-level remote sharing and control
System-level remote sharing and control
System-level remote sharing and control
System-level remote sharing and control
Remote expert support
Remote expert support
Remote expert support
Remote expert support
Access live image feed
Access live image feed
Access live image feed
Access live image feed
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countrySaudi Arabia (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.